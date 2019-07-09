|
Esther M. Zweig of Marlton passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.
She was the devoted wife of the late Saul M. Zweig; the loving mother of Ava Boyce and Sharon Nadler (Gary); the beloved grandmother of Matthew Boyce (Lisa), Adam Nadler (Robyn) and Laura Klatzkin (Scott); and the adored great grandmother of Ryan, Liana and Madison.
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Sharon and Gary Nadler on Tuesday, and at the home of Ava Boyce on Wednesday and Thursday evening with Minyan each night at 7 p.m.
Contributions can be made to Cong. Beth Tikvah, www.btikvah.org, or to the , .
Platt Memorial Chapels,
Cherry Hill
www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 9, 2019