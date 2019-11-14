|
|
Ethel F. Berry, (Flippen), of Willingboro, formerly of Burlington died Nov. 10, 2019 at home. She was 100.
She was retired from the Burlington City School District after 28 years as an elementary school teacher.
She is survived by her daughter,Karen Bolling, her son Lemuel Berry, Jr.; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wesley AME Zion Church, 204 Sunset Road, Burlington N.J. Viewing 10 a.m.
Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
E. J. Flippen Funeral Home
Camden, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019