Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel F. Berry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel F. Berry Obituary
Ethel F. Berry, (Flippen), of Willingboro, formerly of Burlington died Nov. 10, 2019 at home. She was 100.

She was retired from the Burlington City School District after 28 years as an elementary school teacher.

She is survived by her daughter,Karen Bolling, her son Lemuel Berry, Jr.; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wesley AME Zion Church, 204 Sunset Road, Burlington N.J. Viewing 10 a.m.

Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

E. J. Flippen Funeral Home

Camden, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -