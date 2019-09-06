|
|
Ethel M. Goshey passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly, with family by her side. She had just celebrated her 92nd birthday in June.
Ethel was a lifelong resident of Riverside. She was a previous member of the Riverside Beautification Committee. Was a proud chef at Zurbrugg Memorial Hospital for many years.
Above all else Ethel was a wonderful mother to her five children, a beloved grandmother and great grandma. Ethel was most happy spending time with family and friends. Ethel adored and cherished every moment spent with her two great grandsons, Vincent and Jace. Any time she spent around children brought her such joy. Ethel will be deeply loved and missed by those she leaves behind.
Ethel M. Goshey was preceded by her husband, Charles Goshey, her sisters, Grace Fynan and Mildred Fitzgerald, and her brothers, David Taylor Jr. and Donald Taylor.
She is survived by her brother, William Taylor; her five children, John Steven Tarnowski, David Tarnowski, Michael Tarnowski (wife, Jun), Linda Vasa, and Dennis Tarnowski; her grandchildren, Michael Mazzoli, Joshua Mazzoli, Vincent Mazzoli (wife, Stephanie), Jesse Crowell and Angelina Vasa; and her great grandchildren, Vincent Mazzoli and Jace Mazzoli.
Relatives and friends are welcome to pay respects to the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, N.J., followed by her memorial service at 8 p.m.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019