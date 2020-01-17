|
Eugene Francis Beebe, 72, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on Jan. 13, 2020 with his family by his side.
Eugene was born on Dec. 14, 1947 in Norwich, CT to Raymond S. Beebe Sr. and Victoria F. (Ulanowicz) Beebe.
He graduated from the Norwich Regional Vocational Technical School in June 1966.
Eugene married his wife, Rowena on Jan. 29, 1968 and shared 51 years of marriage. They were blessed with three children, Donna, KelleyJean and Mark. Eugene enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and spending time with his family. Eugene was an active member in the local Baptist churches where he lived.
Eugene entered the United States Air Force Reserve on January 8, 1967. In May 1967, Eugene began basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. After completing basic training, he went on to Chanute Air Force Base for Aerospace Ground Equipment Technical Training and graduated from that school in January 1968.
In February 1968, Eugene reported to his first active duty unit at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona where he attended further specialized training in Aerospace Ground Equipment. Eugene was later reassigned in May 1968 to the 37th Combat Support Group based at Phucat Air Force Base in the Republic of South Vietnam.
After a one-year tour of duty in the Vietnam War, Eugene was assigned to the 438th Field Maintenance Squadron - Aerospace Ground Equipment Branch located at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
Eugene was honorably discharged from the Air Force in May 1971 at which time he enlisted in the Air Force Reserves with the 903rd Military Airlift Wing as an Air Reserve Technician. Eugene rapidly earned promotions and received several awards throughout his career while serving our country. He retired as Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force Reserve in May 1987. Eugene worked twenty-three years as a Mechanic for the Department of Air Force - Civil Service and retired in August 1994.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Rowena (Lajoie) Beebe of Scottsdale, AZ, daughters Donna (DJ Sickler) of Scottsdale, AZ and KelleyJean Beebe of Scottsdale, AZ and son Mark Beebe (Alyssa Turner) of Grand Junction, CO, and six grandchildren, Jarod, Adam, Phoenix, Arizona, Victoria and Charlotte, as well as numerous sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Eugene will be most remembered for his love and devotion he expressed to his wife, children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends who wish may contribute to their local church in honor of Eugene.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 17, 2020