Eugene Joseph "Gene" Meyer Jr. of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was 93 years old and had lived a long and blessed life.Mr. Meyer was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a longtime resident of Moorestown, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel in 1999. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. After his military service, he worked as a tool and die maker for RCA in Camden, N.J.He was a devout Catholic and an active communicant of Saint John Neumann Church in Mount Laurel.Mr. Meyer was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen (Vercoe), and his son, Eugene Joseph Meyer III.Surviving are his daughters, Sara E. Lynch (John), Catherine E. Johnson (Todd), and Ellen G. White (Bill); his brother, Richard Meyer (Agnes); grandchildren, David, Kevin, Melanie, Beth, Trish, Andrew, Meghan, Rebekah, and Kayleigh; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Gemma.A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, followed immediately by a 1:30 p.m. funeral service both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals