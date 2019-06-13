|
Eugene L. Frassetto of Northampton, Pa., formerly of Cherry Hill, N.J., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home. He was 77.
He was the husband of Mary Ann (Stine) Kocher Frassetto and the late Joy B. (Turri) Frassetto.
Born in Allentown, Pa. on April 13, 1942, Gene was the son of the late Chester R. and Emma (Faccinetto) Frassetto. He served in the U.S. Navy during a peacetime era.
Gene was employed as a computer programmer for UNISYS in Blue Bell, Pa. for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Allentown, where he sang with their choir. Additionally, Gene was a member of the Columbian Home of Allentown.
He was an avid painter and photographer, and had a love of fine wine and opera.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, Gene is survived by his children, Michael C. Frassetto and his wife, Jill, of Medford, N.J. and Michele Sheppard and her husband, William, of Moorestown, N.J.; grandchildren, Mandi, Olivia and Jackson; great grandchildren, Starling and Lincoln; as well as Mary Ann's children, Terri M. Williams and her husband, Larry, of Palm Coast, Fla. and Brent C. Kocher and his wife, Ashly, of Allentown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 11th & Washington Streets, Allentown, Pa. The Rev. Msgr. Victor F. Finnelli, J.C.L. will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church narthex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania, and/or the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Sanctuary Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
