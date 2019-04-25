Home

MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint Paul's Church
223 E. Union St
Burlington, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul's Church
223 E. Union St.
Burlington, NJ
Eugene L. Terzano Jr. Obituary
Eugene L. Terzano Jr. of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away suddenly. Born on Easter Sunday in 1958, he passed away on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 61.

Eugene was born in Camden and was raised in Burlington before moving to Mount Laurel 22 years ago. He had a long and successful career as a Title Insurance Executive, spanning over 35 years.

Eugene was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan and car enthusiast. He was a dog lover who was particularly fond of Huskies. He immensely enjoyed coaching his son's teams in Mount Laurel sports. Eugene will forever be remembered for his devotion to his family and the laugh he brought to every conversation.

He is survived by his beloved spouse, Teresa (Kelly) Terzano; his son, Michael Paul Terzano; brother, Paul P. Terzano; sister, Patricia Pullman (James); nieces and nephews, Gabrielle (Joshua), Stephanie, Samantha (Richard), Matthew, Aiden, and Sean.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. A subsequent viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, immediately followed by a Funeral Mass, both at Saint Paul's Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eugene's name may be made to the N.J. Special Olympics at www.sonj.org/donate.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 25, 2019
