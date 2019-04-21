|
|
He was born to parents, John and Caroline (Tobias), on Dec. 16, 1939, in Hazleton, Pa.
Eugene moved with his parents and siblings to Burlington, N.J., as a child and graduated from Burlington City High School in 1958. Nicknamed "Diddy," he played basketball for the Blue Devils and aspired to be an engineer. He later attended Temple University and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Design Engineering in 1969.
He married Mary Patricia Delaney on Aug. 18, 1965. They moved to Highland Avenue in Cinnaminson, where they raised two loving children and were active in the community. Eugene served as a youth sports coach, a member of the Knight of Columbus, and supported his wife's commitment to Irish Northern Aid. Sadly, Mary Patricia preceded him in death after a valiant battle with cancer in 1996.
Eugene was blessed with a second partner in 1999, when he married Virginia (Farnsworth), with her daughter serving as maid of honor and his son as best man. The couple resided in Cinnaminson, were doting owners of West Highland Terriers, and loved to travel both domestically and abroad.
He is survived by wife, Virginia; daughter, Kerry Goldstein; son, Kevin (Jennifer); brother, James (Linda); and grandchildren, Griffin, Olivia, Maeve, Emma and Sophia. Eugene was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille, and brother, Wesley. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Eugene was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Philadelphia sports fan with a friendly persona and warm smile. His understated disposition belied his professional achievements which included 18 United States Patents in his name. He will be greatly missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and pay their respects from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, NJ 08077. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 4th St. & Linden Avenue, Riverton, NJ 08077. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Condolences may be shared at the web site listed below.Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 21, 2019