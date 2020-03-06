|
|
Eugene S. Poliniak of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence. He was 79.
Born May 21, 1940 in Shamokin, Pa., he was the middle child of the late Michael and Anna Poliniak. Eugene was a 1958 graduate of Shamokin Area Joint High School, and a 1960 graduate of the Watchmaking and Repairing Program at Bowman Technical School, Lancaster, Pa.
He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, and then active-duty for a period of time in his 20s.
Eugene worked for many years at the David Sarnoff Research Center in Princeton, N.J. as a chemist and Associate Member of the Technical Staff. Through his work there, his name appears on many patents.
From 1967 until her death in December of 2019, he was married to Mary Ann (Kisela) Poliniak. They had lived in Willingboro for over 40 years. Eugene and his wife were parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Willingboro, and recently Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bristol, Pa.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Poliniak of New York City; two brothers, Michael Poliniak of Kenmore, N.Y. and Frederick Poliniak of Calabash, N.C.: a sister, Marie Eidem of Orlando, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Poliniak.
Funeral services and interment will be held in Pennsylvania.
Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home,
Shamokin, Pa.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 6, 2020