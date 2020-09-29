1/
Eugene W. Noll
Eugene W. Noll of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was 89.

Eugene Noll was the beloved husband of Kay Arden (Sixberry) for 42 years. Gene was a devoted father to Christopher Noll (Deby), Catherine Snyder (Thomas), Thomas Noll (Jackie), and Dawn Flanagan (Jay), a proud grandfather to Jeremy (Ilene) and Craig Noll (Alexandria), Marisa and Luke Snyder, Taylor (Spencer) and Stephen Noll, and Kelly Flanagan, and the blessed great- grandfather to Gavin and Skylar.

Gene was born in Queens, New York on May 26, 1931 to A. George and Frieda Noll.

While attending Lafayette College to earn a B.S. in Civil Engineering, Gene finished the Army ROTC program and won the William J. Hearst competition for marksmanship. Gene also excelled at intramural sports during his time at Lafayette and during his lifetime.

He proudly served his country as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and spent some of his time touring Europe as a baseball pitcher for the Army.

Gene was an expert sailor who loved being on the water. He tremendously enjoyed the majestic Caribbean.

He was the head of the Land Development Division of Taylor, Wiseman, and Taylor for 36 years, and served as Vice President of the firm. His outstanding design capabilities are displayed throughout many major developments throughout Southern New Jersey. Gene won various engineering awards for his outstanding design abilities.

Services for Eugene will be held privately by his family at a later date.

To share your fondest memories of Gene, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that you donate in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
