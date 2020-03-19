|
Eugenia Ann (Sullivan) Adams of Marlton, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was 89.
Mrs. Adams was born and raised in Brockton, Mass. and had resided in Mount Laurel, N.J. before moving to Marlton. She was a devoted member of Saint Joan of Arc Church, an extremely good cook, and proudly kept a very tidy house. In her leisure, she enjoyed playing Bonco with her close friends. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Eugenia was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Paul V. Adams, and her great-grandchild, Samatha.
She is survived by her children, Gregory Adams (Catherine), Ann Marie Valaika (Eric), David Adams (Michelle), Patricia Colacicco (Laurence), and Judith Marie Braverman (Mike); her brother, Tom Sullivan (Georgie); grandchildren, Justin, Lindsey, Danielle, Lauren, Emily, Greg, Daniel, Michael, Ryan, Daniel, Brittany, Jenny, Kelly and Megan; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Adrienne, Adalaide, Greer and Charlie.
At the request of the family, her funeral services will be private. Eugenia will be reunited with her husband Paul at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.
