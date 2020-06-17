Eulah Viola Murray was born on June 3, 1935 in Mt. Holly, N.J. and passed away on June 4, 2020.



She attended school in Mt. Holly and graduated from Rancocas Valley Regional High School in 1952. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Burlington County Memorial Hospital in Mt. Holly, N.J.



Eulah was a graduate of Glassboro State College (Rowan University) in Glassboro, N.J. with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1957.



She taught grades 1, 2, and 5 in the Pemberton Township Public School System in New Jersey. She was a dedicated teacher for 42 years. She was honored with the Governor's Excellence in Teaching Award in 1990.



Eulah attended Second Baptist Church in Mt. Holly, N.J. for many years. Eulah joined Christ Baptist Church in 1990, where she was a member of the Senior Choir and the director of the Children's Choir for many years. She taught Vacation Bible School at her church each summer until she relocated to Maryland to live with her daughter.



In 2017, she became a member of From the Heart Church Ministries, where she participated in the Seniors ministry and frequently attended Noon Day Bible Study.



Eulah went home to be with the Lord peacefully on June 4, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara, her siblings Rebecca Morris, Patricia Hardin (Fred), Charlene House (Calvin), Elbert Murray (Nellie), her adopted sister, Marcia Haddock and adopted son, Corey Schettino; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by brothers, James and Dennis Murray; sisters, Nellie Murray, Petronia Murray, and Augustina Pittman.



Services were held in Maryland, Interment: Wednesday, June 17, 2020 2 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, N.J.



TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services,



Burlington



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store