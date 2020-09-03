1/1
Eunice M. Lamson
Eunice M. (Yarter) Lamson passed at home in Florida on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was 92.

She was a longtime employee and graduate of Burlington County College.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Lamson Sr.

She is survived by her daughter from her first husband, Marce Heald (Joe) and their five children, and her children with Mr. Lamson, Norma Leap and her three children, Rae Bebee (Joe) and their two children, Kay Cockrell (David) and their two children, Lester and his four children, Edward Jr. and his two children, two stepchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
