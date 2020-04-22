Home

Eurdine B. Russo

Eurdine B. Russo Obituary
Eurdine B. (Ballance) Russo of Cape May, N.J., formerly of Mount Laurel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was 85.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest, the devoted mother of Ernest Russo (Donna Matthias) and the late Eurdine Robinson, the loving grandmother of Jessica Russo, Jennifer Bradshaw, Eurdine Robinson and Joseph Robinson, and the great grandmother of Eurdine, Stephen and Wesley. Eurdine was the dear sister of the late Shirley, Kenneth, Lloyd and Wrenfry.

For many years, Eurdine worked with her husband at their produce store, Russo's Market in Pennsauken, and she was a cook for their family catering business. After years of working at the store, she went on to become an aide at nursing homes in Pennsauken and Mount Laurel.

Eurdine was active in the Cub Scouts as a den mother for Troop 119 in Merchantville, and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of the choir. She taught cake decorating at night school at Pennsauken High School.

Services for Eurdine are being held privately due do the current public health crisis caused by COVID19.

Info, condolences and guestbook can be found at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
