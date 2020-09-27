Eva C. Burgess (Cunningham) left this world on Thursday September 24, 2020 on the journey to be with our Heavenly Father. Born June 1, 1945, in Saint Joseph Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the parents of John Edward and Eva Grace Cunningham, she was raised in Camden, New Jersey and attended Camden City Elementary Schools. She went on to graduate, with high honors, from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Business High School in Camden, New Jersey. While in High School, she met her future husband while they both were sophomores. Eva was an exceptional student and a member of the National Honor Society. She attended San Bernardino Valley College while stationed with her husband in California. In May 1964, Eva married Raymond, who was and always will be the love of her life
Eva Burgess was the beloved wife of Raymond J. Burgess, Jr. for 56 years. Eva was a loving mother to her children Raymond James Burgess III (Diane), Eva Marie Pocius (Frank), Laura Lee McRea (Juan), and Kimberley Mary Pallotto (Norman). She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Raymond IV and Dana Renee Burgess; Giovanna and Olivia Pocius; Cecily and Celina McRae; Vincent, Joseph, and Roman Pallotto. Eva is also survived her brother Norman Cunningham (Sharon).
Eva was preceded in death by her dear brother, John Cunningham (Kathleen). Eva loved her two Shiloh Shepherds: Storm of Stardust and Star Chaser, who protected her from harm and laid by her side. Eva was a fantastic wife and mother. She was, and always will be her husband's sunrise and his sunset. He always said she was, "My girl."
She was active in Church and school activities, serving as Room Mother for her children's classes at Christ the King School in Haddonfield, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Berlin, New Jersey, and with the Moorestown School System. Eva also gave her time to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Maple Shade, New Jersey and Holy Cross High School of Delran, New Jersey. She was a Girl Scout Leader in Moorestown for many years and was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. Eva was a Life Member of the National Veterans of Foreign War. She was elected five times as President of the Samuel T. Lambert VFW Post 3020 Women's Auxiliary of Delran, New Jersey.
A Viewing will be held at the Givnish Funeral Home 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, NJ on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. A Solemn Requiem Mass will take place on October 1st, 2020 at St. Peter RC Church starting at 10:30 a.m.; followed by her entombment at the Mausoleum at New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ.
To share your fondest memories of Eva, please go to Givnish.com
. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Eva's name to the Wounded Warrior
's Project.
Givnish Funeral Homeshttps://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/