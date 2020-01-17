|
Evangeline, 'Vangie", was a determined Greek! She was born on May 26, 1925, but her birth certificate indicates May 27, 1925. Her mother explained that the doctor delivered her and then came back the next day to sign and date the official birth certificate.
There was no telling Vangie any different, her birthdate is May 26! Her mother, Essedora, and her father, James, originated from Greece and had five children where they resided in Riverside, New Jersey.
Helen, her oldest sibling is still living. Mary, Steven, and Demetra her younger siblings are deceased. Her parents owned a luncheonette that was named the 'Bluebird' in the town of Riverside where she often helped her father run the store when she was a teenager.
Vangie is a veteran where she served as a cook and received the World War II Victory Medal.
Years later, she advanced to Supervisor of Service Repair, and Overhaul Department for Astronics Division of Lear Siegler, Inc. in California that were engaged in the design and manufacture of automatic flight control systems for manned and unmanned aircraft. She was very proud of these accomplishments in her life.
Vangie married and was blessed with a son, Robert 'Bobby' who she loved dearly, and deceased at a young age. She has three grandchildren, Renee, Eli, and Margarita Evangeline, four great grandchildren, Robert, Alexis, Haley, and Hunter and three great great grandchildren, Mykah, Ryker, and Ava Grace. Her dog, 'Brandy', was a favorite pet of hers.
She has many nieces and nephews who will always remember her visits to New Jersey when she would play games with them when they were young and card games when they were older. Her favorite card game was 'Acey Deucey'. Her favorite baseball team was the 'Phillies'.
Come celebrate 94 great years Monday 10 to noon at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside where there will be a noon service.
Interment Lakeview Cemetery Cinnaminson.
Donations to Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, 615 Mercer Street, Cherry Hill NJ 08002 will be appreciated.
