Evangeline Maher of Palmyra passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 92.
She was the widow of Robert Maher; to whom she was married from 1951 until his death in 1989. Together they raised their four children in Palmyra, where they settled soon after marrying.
Known to her friends and family as Van or Vange, she was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Riverton where she was active in Sacred Heart School PTA, served as a lay reader and participated in Sacred Heart Seniors. She also volunteered as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. In later years she became an active member of TriBoro Seniors and volunteered at the Baptist Home in Riverton.
She was employed for many years at Woolco in Cinnaminson and later at Woolworth's in the Moorestown Mall.
She was born in Philadelphia to John and Gertrude Costello. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her son, Larry, and her sisters, Betty Costello, Ann Costello, Marion Costello, Gertrude Mis, Peggy Thomas, Nelly Cotton and Barbara Flynn.
Evangeline was a 1944 graduate of Little Flower High Catholic High School for Girls in Philadelphia.
She is survived by her children, Theresa, Margie Mayers (Doug), John and daughter-in-law Kathi Maher; her grandchildren, Tim Maher, Megan Gaines (Jamie), Bobby Mayers (Shawn Estebo), Kim Jacobs (Adam) and Jimmy Mayers (Rebecca Eisenberg); and her three great-granddaughters, Hannah and Harper Gaines and Emma Jacobs.
The viewing will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Sacred Heart Church, 4th and Linden Ave., Riverton, followed by burial at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St., Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 22, 2019