|
|
Evans Jackson, affectionately known as J.J., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
He was born Feb. 15, 1943 in Columbia, S.C. to the late Esau and Wilhelmina Jackson. He received his early education in the Columbia school system and graduated from public high school there in 1963.
Following high school, J.J. served in the United States Army, where he received numerous awards and medals, among various roles in his career. He served as a Drill Sergeant. At the time of his honorable discharge from the military, J.J. was stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey.
After his discharge from the military, J.J. remained in New Jersey and worked as a machinist for Zober Industries. He eventually met and married his wife, Thelma Jackson, and became stepfather to her two children, Felicia and Donnell. They went on to have one son together, Randy. He was a very supportive and protective husband and father.
J.J. was a highly intelligent, fun, caring and God loving man; he had a broad smile and an infectious laugh.
He enjoyed music and movies, and was an avid collector of many things. J.J greatly valued his relationship with the Lord; he enjoyed going to church, reading God's word and praying.
J.J.'s greatest passion was sports, particularly football. He loved football and lived to root for his Dallas Cowboys. In J.J. they have gained an angelic cheer leader.
He was preceded in death by his father, Esau Jackson, his mother, Wilhelmina (Camp) Jackson, and his brother, Esau Jackson Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Jackson; his sons, Evans Randy Jackson (Melissa), Anthony Jackson, Michael Jackson, and Donnell Hymon; his daughter, Felicia Embry (Wilbert); grandchildren, Taquan, Dasia, Darius, Destiny, Kayla, Qiana, Ayana, Quentin, Patrick and Jasmine; and two great granddaughters, Naomi and Serena. In addition, he leaves behind an entire host of family, friends, associates and church family.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Christ Baptist Church, 950 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016. Pastor Claybon Bogan Jr. and Deacon Larry Johnson will officiate. Repast will immediately follow.
Beckett-Brown and Hodges Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
beckett-brownandhodgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019