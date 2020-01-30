Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Evelyn C. Doyle

Evelyn C. Doyle of New Lisbon, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice in Mount Holly, surrounded by her loving family. She was 95.

Born in Hainesport, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Russell and Elizabeth Glenn.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Francis "Bud" Doyle, her children, Donna Taggart (the late William), Dennis Doyle (Virginia), Diane Little (Len), David Doyle (Pam), Douglas (Tonya) Doyle, and Denise Anderson, 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.

Relatives and friends may attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bordentown.

Memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice (www.samaritannj.org), 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 30, 2020
