Evelyn I. Chipas (Haines) of Burlington City passed away Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at the Marcella Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington Twp., at the age of 92.
Born in Pemberton, Evelyn was a longtime resident of Burlington City. She was employed as a press operator at the J. Chein Co. in Burlington.
In her retirement she enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband John E. Chipas and her beloved nephew Fred Phillips.
She is survived by her sister Dorothy "Debbie" Angelow, her dear friend Clinton Weaver and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Page Funeral Home, Burlington, where messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020