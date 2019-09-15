|
Evelyn L. "Babe" (Toleman) Kemp of Cream Ridge passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. She was 68.
She was born Dec. 19, 1950 in Exeter, N.H. and was raised in Browns Mills before moving to New Egypt in 1975. Babe retired as a cafeteria aide at Allentown High School, and was a member of New Egypt United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, and treasured spending time with her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Toleman, sister of the late John Toleman, Stephen Fields, Nancy Green and Patricia Hopkins, beloved wife for 44 years to Arthur Kemp Jr., loving mother of David Arthur and Michael Scott Kemp, dear sister of Clifford and Robert Toleman, and cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 15, 2019