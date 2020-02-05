|
|
Evelyn Mary (Babish) Thyberg Matheis of Cinnaminson died with her three children in attendance at her home in Brandywine Estates. She was born of polish descent in Lawrence, Mass. in 1927. She was the sole daughter of Frank and Mary (Nanna) Babish.
Evelyn graduated from Saint Mary's High School, Class of 1943. Following graduation she worked as a clerical specialist for the United States War Department in Boston, Mass. Shortly after World War II ended she married Jerome H. Thyberg and began a career with the Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator, raising two children, John Gary Thyberg Sr. and Jerome "Jay" Francis Thyberg in Mineola, Long Island, N.Y. An auto accident in 1960 took the life of her first husband when she was 33.
After a few years she met and married Herman J. Matheis. Herman and Evelyn were married for three months short of 50 years and were blessed with having a daughter, Bernadette Matheis Plaza. Evelyn and her husband, Herman, were longtime residents of Huntingdon Valley, Pa. and members of the Torresdale Frankford Country Club. They enjoyed playing golf and bridge together often. Evelyn was very active in The Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Community, a regular church attendee and was a member of a number of related (prayer and support) church groups.
She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Her Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Saint Charles Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 5, 2020