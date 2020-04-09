|
Evelyn M. Raymond of Lumberton, N.J., formerly of Medford, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 81.
Evelyn was the wife of the late Anthony N. Raymond. She was the mother of JoAnn Raymond Fisher (Mark) and Linda Raymond Yacker (Barry), and the grandmother of Michaela Yacker.
Evelyn was a member of St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church. She loved all animals.
Funeral services are private.
Memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Condolences can be sent at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 9, 2020