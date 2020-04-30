|
|
Evelyn Shimko Treibly passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hamilton Continuing Care with her family by her side. She was 83.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Evelyn resided both in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Evelyn was retired from General Motors in Ewing Township. She was a devout Catholic attending Mass every Sunday until the time of her illness. She had a fiery spirit and strength that was an inspiration and contagious to anyone she met. She loved spending time with her family, sitting in the sun and listening to all types of music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Shimko, her brother, Georgie Shimko, and step-son, Richard Treibly.
Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory: her loving husband of 33 years, Edwin Treibly; her brother, Edward Shimko; her three loving and caring daughters, Denise (Levandusky) Henry, Kathy (Levandusky) Delaney and her husband, Jim, and her youngest daughter, Linda (Levandusky) DiLetto; son- in-law, Robert "Bob"; and her stepsons, Steven Treibly and wife, Norma, and Edwin "Ted" Treibly. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley (Henry) Bucchianico and husband, Christopher, Robet DiLetto and his fiancée, Kelsey Henskens, Steven and Ariel Treibly, his great grandaughter, Aubrey Bucchianico, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank Christine Wright, Managing Nurse at Hamilton Continuing Care, for her love and compassion for our Mom from the beginning of her stay at Hamilton Continuing Care. She was truly an angel when we needed one the most. Evelyn loved all animals, especially Brandy, her Cocker Spaniel.
Memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn Treibly's name to: Second Chance for Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 5172, Somerset, NJ 08875 [phone: 732-748-SCFA (6232), email: [email protected]].
A private cremation will be held.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020