|
|
Everett S. Scull of Browns Mills, N.J., passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 38.
Born in Mount Holly, he was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills, N.J. Everett was a service manager for Shamrock, Inc., in Southampton, N.J. He was a member of the BBB Hunting Club and the Pineland Striders Running Club. Everett was loving and wonderful person.
He is survived by his parents, Ernest and Carolyn (Williams) Scull; wife, Nicole (Bagnarelli) Scull; two sons, Levi Scull and Ronnie Vest (Ashleigh); a brother, Ernest "Little Bones" Scull (Manon); three grandchildren, Abrielle, Bentley and Aliviana; two dogs, Sid and Gus; and several nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, N.J. 08015. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Juliustown Rd., Pemberton Twp.
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
Published in Burlington County Times on July 7, 2019