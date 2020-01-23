|
|
F. Noble Robb passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Noble was a graduate of NE Catholic High. If his T.V. was on he'd be watching M*A*S*H or Channel 6 news. Like most of us he had a love/hate relationship with the Phillies, though he could quietly watch the games. His love of America's pastime dated back to his high school years when he played ball. One of the few who could switch hit.
He got to do some traveling: Ireland and a few cruises, but his most relaxing times were found strolling the beaches in Sea Isle, especially if his grandkids were there.
He'd meet a pretty girl named Joan (McCall) at St. Mary's Hospital through a mutual friend. Romance led to a 62-year marriage blessed by four children: Noble, Patti Weister (Len), Danny, and Tony Robb, and later by grandchildren: Noble, Kelsey and Madison Robb, Dane and Shelby Bishoff (Greg), step- grandson, Lance Weister (Amber), and many nieces and nephews.
Come celebrate 88 great years from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Church, St. Peter's site, where there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Peters Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or .
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 23, 2020