Faith English of Willingboro departed this life at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was 89.
Faith was born March 22, 1930 in Warrington, Florida to Reverend Isiah and Cora Hart. She graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1948.
After high school she began her career at Fort Dix, N.J., where she met and married Richard John English in 1950. She retired as a Logistics Manager with the Department of the Army in 1988.
Faith was a member of Mount Holly Seventh Day Adventist Church and a previous member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Mount Holly. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. English, and her daughter, Rosanne G. English.
She is survived by two sons, Craig English of Mount Holly and Richard B. English (Jacqueline) of Mount Laurel; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her sister, Hope Hart; nephew, Tyrone Hart of Petersburg, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Her funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 201 Levitt Parkway, Willingboro, N.J., where the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with an Eastern Star Memorial at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Gouldtown Memorial Park, Gouldtown, N.J.
