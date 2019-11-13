|
|
Faye A. (Bozarth) Hoelz of Riverside passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. She was 86.
Born in Riverside on April 27, 1933, she remained a lifelong resident. Faye retired after 25 years as a school nurse at Holy Cross High School in Delran. She graduated with the Class of 1950 from Riverside High School, and was inducted into the Riverside Sports Hall of Fame.
She was the beloved wife of the late James, who passed away in 2009, having been married for 53 years; the loving mother of James Jay Hoelz (Bill Welsh) and David C. Hoelz (Joanne) Hoelz; cherished grandmother of Katherine Maria Hurt (Benjamin), Chelsey Faye Hoelz, David Andrew Hoelz, and Sydnie Jo Hoelz; the dear great grandmother of Jace Loechner; and the devoted sister of Lee Bozarth (Carolyn). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Faye was the daughter of the late Howard R. and Susie Jane Bozarth, and sister of the late Joan Headman, Howard, Roy and Earl Bozarth.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation with her family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Mark C. Tilghman Funeral Home, 38 N. Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, where her memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Faye's name to Nicole Potts, c/o SNA, 109 7th St., Riverside, NJ 08075, to defer costs to keep a 75-year tradition going.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2019