1/
Faye Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye (Piscitelli) Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.

Faye was born in Newark, N.J. to Domenico and Anna Piscitelli. She resided in Middlesex, N.J. before her current residence of Mount Laurel, N.J.

Faye was a devout member of St. John Neumann R.C. Church and the 3rd Order Carmelites.

In her spare time, Faye loved to go to craft shows and flea markets, watching The EWTN Catholic Network, and indulging in her favorite candy, Hershey's Kisses.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russel Smith, and her son, John Smith.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Patricia Palka (Donald); sisters, Joanne Trepiccione and Helen Burghardt; grandchildren, Michael Palka (Jen Epstein), Jonathan Palka (Kristen), and Sister Anna Palka, SJH; great-grandchild, Chloe Phyllis Palka; her one nephew and many nieces.

Family and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann R.C. Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sisters of Jesus Our Hope, 376 Bellis Rd., Bloomsbury, NJ 08804, or at the website: sistersofjesusourhope.org.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved