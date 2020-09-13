Faye Smith

Faye (Piscitelli) Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.
Faye was born in Newark, N.J. to Domenico and Anna Piscitelli. She resided in Middlesex, N.J. before her current residence of Mount Laurel, N.J.
Faye was a devout member of St. John Neumann R.C. Church and the 3rd Order Carmelites.
In her spare time, Faye loved to go to craft shows and flea markets, watching The EWTN Catholic Network, and indulging in her favorite candy, Hershey's Kisses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russel Smith, and her son, John Smith.
Faye is survived by her daughter, Patricia Palka (Donald); sisters, Joanne Trepiccione and Helen Burghardt; grandchildren, Michael Palka (Jen Epstein), Jonathan Palka (Kristen), and Sister Anna Palka, SJH; great-grandchild, Chloe Phyllis Palka; her one nephew and many nieces.
Family and friends are invited to her visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. John Neumann R.C. Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sisters of Jesus Our Hope, 376 Bellis Rd., Bloomsbury, NJ 08804, or at the website: sistersofjesusourhope.org
