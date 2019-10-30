Home

MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Flora Riddle
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church
Medford, NJ
Flora H. Riddle Obituary
Flora H. Riddle, of Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Medford Care Center. She was 93.

Born in Camden, N.J., Flora resided in Medford Lakes and Medford most of her life.

She was a parishioner at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church since 1953. She was a Eucharistic Minister, former President of the St. Joe's School PTA, and a member of the Daughter's of St. Theresa. Flora was also a member at the Medford Lakes Country Club for 36 years. She volunteered at Virtua Memorial Hospital for over 10 years.

Flora loved to travel in the U.S. and Europe, and was an avid reader.

Wife of the late Harry E. Riddle, Jr.; she is survived by five children, Geoffrey Riddle (Jan), Roberta Riddle, Kevin Riddle (Lori), Lauren Boice (Richard), and Sharon Pawlak (the late Richard); three grandchildren, Stephanie, Becky and Jessica; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, Medford, N.J.

Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Flora's memory to the Burlington County K-9 Search and Rescue Dept., P.O. Box 2235, Medford Lakes, NJ 08055.

Mathis Funeral Home

Medford, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
