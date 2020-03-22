Home

Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Lutherville-Timonium
Flora T. Gregg Obituary
Flora T. Gregg of Willingboro departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was 87.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco, N.J. An additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Lutherville-Timonium, Md., followed by graveside services.

Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Covington Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
