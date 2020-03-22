|
|
Flora T. Gregg of Willingboro departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was 87.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco, N.J. An additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Lutherville-Timonium, Md., followed by graveside services.
Online condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Covington Funeral Home,
Atco, N.J.
www.covingtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020