Florence Carolyn Miller of Riverton passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with family near. She was 66.
She was born June 8, 1953, in Philadelphia, to Jefferson and Florence M. Edwards.
She graduated from Palmyra High School in 1971, and studied art at Burlington County College, continuing her creative talents into retirement.
Florence was a kind soul, always spreading love, warmth, and forgiveness. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and loved to cook. She was especially generous with her seven grandchildren, shining as both a mom and a grandmother. She loved to garden, and perhaps it was fitting she rose up to heaven on Earth Day.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Florence M. Edwards; and her brother, Billy. She is survived by her sister, Bette Ann; her children, Eric, Dana (Brian), and Kristopher (Charlene); and her many loved grandchildren. She also was loved by her many nieces and nephews.
The family has entrusted Weber Funeral Home with the arrangements. A family gathering will be held in private once current restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Colon Cancer Foundation (www.coloncancerfoundation.org). If you have family history or are past due, please schedule a colonoscopy (stopcoloncancernow.com)
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020