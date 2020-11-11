Florence E. "Betty" Shover passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Virtua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin, N.J. She was 90.
Betty was born July 12, 1930 in Mount Holly, N.J. to Frank and Sarah Worrell. She was a lifetime resident of Medford.
Preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Arthur "Honey" Shover, Betty is survived by her five children, Brenda L. Scott of Marlton, Jane L. D'Andrea of Somers Point, N.J., Arthur S. Shover Jr. (Terri Palmer Shover) of Medford, Patti L. McBride (Edward Lipsett) of Sewell, N.J. and Lynn H. Robinson of Colonial Heights, Va., 10 grandchildren, Harry Scott Jr. (Jayna), Jeffrey Scott (Francesca), Amanda Lipsett (James Mariano), Alexandria Ackley (Justin), Dean Palmer Shover, Jessica Martin (Brendan), Ricky D'Andrea Jr., Megan Bernard, Nicole D'Andrea, and Joe Robinson, and four great grandchildren.
Betty was a dedicated daughter, sister, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother known for her kindness and sense of humor. She was the ultimate caregiver.
Betty enjoyed her career at Bell Telephone and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055, followed by a private service for the immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medfordwww.lechnerfuneralhome.com