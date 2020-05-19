|
Florence M. (Stamm) Nary of Mount Laurel passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip A. Nary in 1986, and recently by her son, Philip.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Kathleen), Kathleen Pennock (Joe), Michael, Kevin (Deborah), and Robert (Nancy), her daughter in law, Donna, 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Mrs. Nary was a longtime resident of the area who retired from working for the Department of Defense as an accounting technician.
Services will be held privately with burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington, N.J.
She was a generous supporter of many of causes, therefore, the family requests consideration of a memorial donation to either of these particular favorites: , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 (), or to Disabled American Veterans at www.secure.dav.org, to honor her.
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home,
Haddon Heights, N.J.
evoy-banaszfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2020