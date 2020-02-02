Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Florence M. Parkar

Florence M. Parkar Obituary
Florence (Malkiewicz) Parkar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was 95.

Born in Jamaica, N.Y., Florence was a resident of Cinnaminson since 1962.

She was the beloved wife for 71 years to Michael T. Parkar, the loving mother of the late Kenneth Parkar, mother- in-law of Jackie Parkar, grandmother of Zack, Lindsey, Cindy, Annette, and great grandmother of Emily, Walter, Olivia, Ryan, Lukin, and Riley. She was the sister of Irene Sperry, Alinia Christ, and her late brother, John Michaels, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Her Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2226 Riverton Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.

Givnish of Cinnaminson

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
