Florence "Flo" (Coleman) McClurg passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Boynton Beach Rehabilitation Center in Boynton Beach, Fla.
She was born and raised in Beverly, N.J. After graduating from Burlington County High School in 1944, Flo worked at U.S. Steel Corporation in Fairless Hills, Pa., where she met her husband of 39 years, Lawrence "Larry" McClurg, who preceded her in death in 1995.
Flo also was preceded in death by her parents, Rachael and Thomas Coleman, her two brothers, William and Thomas Coleman, and three sisters, Marie Cramer, Ellen Perkins, and Virginia Yannarella, with whom she was very close. The four sisters loved going to Atlantic City together and are now reunited playing the one-armed bandits in heaven.
Flo will be remembered as an animal advocate, soap opera fan, chocolate and coffee lover, and remained a stunning natural beauty.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry McClurg Bukowski and her husband, Al, and Janice McClurg and her wife, Mary Anne Collman, and many nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533. A private burial service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House With a Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary, 6409 Stream Valley Way, Gaithersburg, MD 20882, or at housewithaheart.com/support-hwah/remembrancecards.
