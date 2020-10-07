Florence Morrison Meyer Gillen passed peacefully at age 100 in Denville, N.J. on September 29, 2020.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Cord Alonzo Meyer and Mabel Gray Morrison Meyer on August 8, 1920.



Her father Cord was a prominent real estate developer and most famously known for his naming and developing of Forest Hills, Queens. Florence was married to the late Thomas F. Gillen (in 1950) and worked at Marine Midland Bank in New York City as a switchboard operator before retirement to Stony Brook, Long Island, where she spent many happy years. Before moving to Franciscan Oaks in Denville at age 90, she lived for 20 years in Leisuretowne, in Vincentown, N.J.



The youngest of five girls, previously deceased sisters include Helen Meyer Doyle, Christine Meyer Douglas, Agnes Meyer and Elizabeth Meyer. None of her sisters lived beyond age 50. Affectionately known by her family as Fluffy, she is predeceased by her nephew Bruce M. Doyle of Cherry Hill, N.J. She is survived by grandnieces Cynthia J. Heaton of Hopatcong, N.J. (Kenneth), and Katherine L. Doyle of Maple Shade, N.J.; grandnephew William N. Doyle (Jed Pearsall) of Newport, RI; and great grandnephew Tyler Muszynski of Maple Shade, N.J.



Arrangements by family will be private.



