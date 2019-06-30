Home

Florine V. Malsbury

Florine V. Malsbury Obituary
Florine V. Malsbury of Burlington Township passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Burlington Township. She was 99.

She was born in Columbus, N.J., She lived Lumberton, for many years before moving to the Masonic Village in Burlington Township. She worked for the Union Rubber Inc. for several years.

Florine was preceded in death by her parents, Carmine and Helina Golden; her husband, Charles; and a son, Raymond.

She is survived by a son, Robert Malsbury (Polly) of Monson, Mass.; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, June 29, at the Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, N.J 08505, where the visitation will held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Bordentown Cemetery.

Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019
