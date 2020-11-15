Frances Delores (Rago) Haines passed away April 16, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Westampton. She was 80.
Frances was born in Bristol, Pa., and raised in Burlington. She also resided in Edgewater Park and Sicklerville. She was employed by Dales, Penn Fruit, and Shop N Bag supermarkets.
She enjoyed her cats, music, dancing, cooking, traveling, casino trips, playing trivia with the girls, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Haines; her parents, Frank Rago and Yolanda Vitangele; and her brother, James Vitangele. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Donna Rivera and Frank Bertino, (Debbie); her brother, Frank Rago; grandchildren, Lauren Bodizony, Brooke Bertino, Frankie Bertino, Alana Rivera-Haas, and Alessandra Burgos; and eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where the service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Monument Cemetery. Please remember that face covering and social distance protocols will be followed.
Donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA or to the Alzheimer's Association
Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family at the funeral home's Web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlingtonwww.pagefuneralhome.com