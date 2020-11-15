1/
Frances Delores Haines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Delores (Rago) Haines passed away April 16, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Westampton. She was 80.

Frances was born in Bristol, Pa., and raised in Burlington. She also resided in Edgewater Park and Sicklerville. She was employed by Dales, Penn Fruit, and Shop N Bag supermarkets.

She enjoyed her cats, music, dancing, cooking, traveling, casino trips, playing trivia with the girls, and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Haines; her parents, Frank Rago and Yolanda Vitangele; and her brother, James Vitangele. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Donna Rivera and Frank Bertino, (Debbie); her brother, Frank Rago; grandchildren, Lauren Bodizony, Brooke Bertino, Frankie Bertino, Alana Rivera-Haas, and Alessandra Burgos; and eight great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where the service will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Monument Cemetery. Please remember that face covering and social distance protocols will be followed.

Donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA or to the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family at the funeral home's Web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved