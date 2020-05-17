Home

Frances M. Caulfield

Frances M. Caulfield Obituary
On May 13, 2020. Loving sister of John Caulfield (Nancy), Philip Caulfield (Beth), Margaret Caulfield, Colleen Neckelmann (Robert), Andrea Caulfield (John Buhager), Maureen Freedman (Abraham) and Sheila Miller (Bryan). Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Born on November 1, 1966 to John P. and Elizabeth Caulfield, Franny lived most of her life in Moorestown, NJ. She was the youngest of eight children, and although born with Down Syndrome, she was a happy, optimistic person who truly made the most of what she was given. Franny was a graduate of the Bancroft School, Haddonfield, and received lifelong support & services from the Burlington & Camden County Chapters of The Arc. For many years she was able to live independently and was often seen strolling along Main Street in Moorestown giving hugs and greetings to familiar shopkeepers.

Franny loved the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers. She loved her job and friends at the Burlington County OTC. And she loved and was always proud of her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Franny's memory made to arcofburlington.org or arccamden.org would be appreciated.

Funeral services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later time when family and friends are able to gather. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the website below.

Page Funeral Home

www.pagefuneralhoem.com #lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020
