Frances M. (Mullen) Wilkins of Edgewater Park, N.J. passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 84.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Fran was the beloved wife for 65 years to Linford F. Wilkins. Once married, Fran and Lin moved to Alaska for two years, and eventually settled in Edgewater Park.Fran was the loving mother of Keith Wilkins and daughter-in-law Fiorella of Mount Laurel, Jeff Wilkins and Nory of Villas, and the devoted and caring grandmother of Cody (Erin), Shawn, Hannah, Jeff, Nicole and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia, and brother, Donald.Fran was an employee of the Edgewater Park School District for 32 years, and enjoyed retirement for over 20 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as a lecturer for over 50 years. Fran was a counselor for the Burlington County Juvenile Conference Committee for 10 years, as well as a member of the Senior Advisory Committee for Edgewater Park. She was a dedicated poll worker for Edgewater Park for over 20 years, and a member of the Burlington County Republican Women's Club.Fran loved spending time with her grandchildren and pets. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending the summers in her backyard, where she tended to her garden and swam in her pool. Fran was a talented painter, and she enjoyed traveling with Lin all over the country.A gathering of friends and family will occur from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, N.J. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Joseph's Church, 805 Warren Street, Beverly, N.J. Burial will follow at Monument Cemetery in Edgewater Park, N.J.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060.For more information, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Givnish Funeral Home,Cinnaminson