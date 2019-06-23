|
|
Frances P. Husla of Mount Holly passed away June 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
Born in Central City, Pa., she had been a longtime resident of Mount Holly. She worked in the Holly Hills Elementary School and as her children grew, she devoted all of her time at home with her children.
She loved to crochet and knit sharing her creations with family and friends. Affectionately known as "Mom-Mom", she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was always available for a talk, hug and a kiss on the top of their heads. She looked forward to sharing the same love with her great-grandchildren.
Daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Labuda) Sprock, wife of the late John Husla, mother of the late John Seger, and sister of the late John Sprock, she is survived by her son, Michael, his wife Helen and their children, Luke, Isaac, and Fiona; son, David; grandson, Jason and his wife Misty; granddaughter, Roseanne, her husband Michael and their children Ashton, Carter, and Jordan; daughter-in-law, Denise Seger; brothers, Carl and his wife Rose, and Byron Sprock; sister-in-law, Fran Sprock; and many nieces and nephews.
The Husla family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Zerbe family for all of their love and support they showed towards Mom.
Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover, N.J.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019