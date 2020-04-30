|
Frances Schoem of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 84.
Born in Stamford, N.Y., Frances Schoem was a resident of Mount Holly for over 40 years.
She was a graduate of Syracuse University, where she majored in Business. For most of her career she was an Accountant and worked for the State of New Jersey for many years.
Fran was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly, singing in the church choir for many years. She also attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cherry Hill in her later years. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, crocheting, and found joy volunteering her time working on the A.J. Meerwald schooner in her retirement years.
The daughter of the late James and Dorothy Rich, she is survived by three daughters, Debi Love (David) of Bowling Green, Ohio, Melody Beck (Brian) of Mount Holly, and Laura Higgins (Joel) of Front Royal, Va.; four grandchildren, Carmela and Tonya, Zachary and Joshua; two and great-grandchildren, Barry John and Cori. She is also survived by her brother, James Rich, and sister, Margaret "Meg" Greer.
Due to the Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Frances' name may be made to the Deacon Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 125 Garden St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020