|
|
Frances Weiss, April 9, 2020, of Edgewater Park, NJ. Age 87.
Beloved wife of 61 years to Marvin Weiss. Devoted mother of Gloria (Mitch) Goldberg of Marlton, NJ, Susan (Dan) Littman of Chicago, IL and Eric (Grace) Weiss of Tucson, AZ.
Loving grandmother of Benjamin Weiss, Ethan Weiss, Michael Weiss and Jamie Goldberg. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Frances was born in New York. She was the youngest of three and adored her two older sisters Shirley and Libby, who have both predeceased her. She graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School in Brooklyn, NY and began her career as a secretary where she was hon-ored for having the "highest integrity and character" and for a "re-freshing degree of initiative and adaptability."
When Frances' mother was ill, she moved with her from New York to Philadelphia to be closer to her sisters and other relatives. It was there that she was fixed up on a blind date with Marvin, instantly fell in love and married within 6 months. Their love story continued until his passing a week before her.
Frances loved being a wife and mother. She was involved in many civic and religious organizations including the Beverly-Edgewater Park Auxiliary to the Burlington County Memorial Hospital, the Sis-terhood at Beth Torah synagogue and assisted Marvin in the adminis-trative duties of running the family business, David Weiss Hardware.
Funeral services were held on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org
Platt Memorial Chapels,
Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 15, 2020