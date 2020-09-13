Frank – The Drum Man Cisek of Hainesport, N.J. passed away unexpectedly while surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was 64.
Mr. Cisek was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and raised in Columbus, N.J. before moving to Hainesport over 30 years ago. He was proud alumni of Rutgers University.
Frank was the "unofficial mayor" of 22nd Street in Surf City, where he also taught numerous pupils how to surf. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed his many trips to Cape Hatteras. He was extremely fond of his vegetable garden, and he delighted in taking evening walks to the boat ramp, as well as daily 12-mile bike rides. He cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Frank is survived by his beloved spouse, Cindy (George) Cisek; siblings, Lori Craft (Donald) and Martin Cisek (Dawn); brother-in-law, Casey Huston (Mary); nieces and nephews, who considered him the "fun uncle", John Huston (Brittany), Mary Lynn Huston, Mike Cisek, and Caity Cisek; and great-niece, Mackenzie Huston.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, samaritanspurse.org
