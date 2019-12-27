|
The greatest measure of a man is not measured in the crucible of imperfections, but rather, in the metamorphoses of what he becomes. Francis A. "Frank" Zappa was a man of strength and conviction. He was stern, argumentative and preferred to just do it himself. But, when Frank was needed, he was wise, dependable and unconditionally offered himself to the matter at hand.
Mr. Zappa was a renaissance man who was accomplished in the kitchen, the garden, the dance floor and had been a part of the Philadelphia Mummers Parade as a comic in the Liberty Clowns. He was born in the cradle of Liberty, South Philadelphia. "Mum-Town USA". During these formative years he had contributed to the manpower of our great nation serving as a coxswain in the United States Navy. Frank defended the ideals of our American freedoms during World War II in the American and Pacific Theaters aboard the troop ships; SS Robin Wentley, SS Cape Canso, SS Dashing Wave and the cargo ship SS R. Mansfield.
The world in which we live equally distributes talent. But, it doesn't equally distribute opportunity. Opportunities are often disguised as hard work. Frank had driven a taxi through the city, owned and operated his own Barber Shops in Yeadon, Pa., Riverside and Delran. He made a career as an ironworker at G.H. Steel Co in Broomall, Pa.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Frank pressed lady luck in the casinos at the craps table, enjoyed fishing, hunting and telling stories of the "big one" that got away. Some memories never leave your bones. Like the salt in the sea; they become part of you - and you carry them.
We'll meet again. Don't know where, don't know when. But we know we'll meet again.
Mr. Zappa was the widower of his late wife of 64 years, Mary (Sassano), and was the father of Sandra and her husband, Peter Genzano, Barbara Adams, and Stephen and his wife, Mary Jane Zappa. He was the proud grandfather of seven and great grandfather of seven. Frank was the brother of the late Dominic Zappa and Rose Thomas, and is also survived and will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Zappa's family would like to extend a sincere thank you and sentiment of gratitude to Dr. Kathleen Heintz, everyone at MD Anderson and the Cooper Heart Institute for all of their care and concern.
Relatives, friends and neighbors are invited to join the Zappa family to share their heartfelt memories from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday morning, at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes, 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, N.J. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson.
In honor of those who have sacrificed, in tribute to those who have fallen and in gratitude to those now serving, the United States Navy will offer a military commemoration at New St. Mary's Cemetery & Mausoleum, Bellmawr, N.J.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cooper Foundation Heart Institute, 3 Cooper Plaza, #311, Camden, NJ 08103, foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-heart.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 27, 2019