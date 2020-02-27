|
Francis J. "Brud" McAdams of Mount Laurel passed away at Virtua Hospital in Marlton on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the age of 93.
Brud was born and raised in Burlington and he went to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Army at the conclusion of World War II. He went on to the University of Notre Dame, from where he graduated in 1951. Brud was very proud of his Irish Heritage and being an "Irish" grad. He then started work for the State of N.J. as an Auditor, and retired from the state in 1985.
He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, and his home parish K of C Council No. 589 and Parish, St. Paul's Parish, Burlington. He also belonged to the Roma Club, Burlington, the VFW Post 3729 Medford, and the SJ Irish 10 Association.
Brud was an active volunteer at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, where he dedicated over 10,000 hours of volunteer work. Brud also coached the K of C basketball Jr. League team in the 1950s.
In his spare time, Brud and his dear late wife, Laura, enjoyed spending time with friends and family in Brant Beach on Long Beach Island.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura (Watchorn), and his siblings, Marie Queenan, Alice Gardiner and James J. McAdams.
He is survived by his sisters, Theresa (Green), Elizabeth (Betsy Ehresmann); his brothers, Richard (Gwen) and Joseph (Alyce), and his nieces and nephews.
The family invites friends to the viewing and Funeral Mass on Monday, March 2. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, and the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 223 E. Union Street, Burlington, with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Burlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
