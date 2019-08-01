|
Francis Law Durand Jr. of Mount Holly passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was 89.
Born in Mount Holly, Fran was a longtime Mount Holly resident. He was a retired carpenter with Haverstick and Borthwick in Philadelphia.
Fran was an avid fisherman, antique collector, and an accomplished Big Band dancer. He loved the outdoors, especially his cabin in Maine. Fran was a longtime active member in the Mount Holly Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Burlington County Fish and Game Preservation League.
The wife of the late Dolores May Durand and the father of the late Kevin Brain Durand, he is survived by five sons, Francis L. "Butch" Durand III of W. Va., Jeffrey Scott Durand of Pa., Brandin Chester Durand of Pa., Shawn Christopher Durand of Md., and Craig Patrick Durand of N.J., and 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude's www.st.jude.org/donate.
