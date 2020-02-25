|
Francis Timothy Sabol, "Tim," of Mt. Holly, passed away Thursday Feb. 20th, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden surrounded by family. Tim was 74.
He was a big man with an even bigger heart!
Tim was born on Sep. 15th, 1945 in Trenton, N.J. He spent the majority of his life living in Mt. Holly.
He is survived by his brother Scott Sabol of Mt. Holly, nephews Joshua Sabol (SueEllen) of Downingtown, Pa., Jason Sabol (Nicole) of Westampton, and his great-nephews Jacob and Lucas Sabol.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Sabol (Crossley) and father Francis Sabol.
Following graduation from Rancocas Valley High School in 1963, Tim enlisted in the United States Navy and spent 4 years stationed in Pensacola, Fla.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Tim worked as a lineman for Bell Telephone Company for 30 years. Following his time with the phone company, he then went on to work for Burlington County in telecommunications for the next 10 years, retiring in 2010.
Tim never missed a day of work in his life, and his family, friends, and co-workers describe him amongst the most loyal people they've ever known.
In his younger days, Tim enjoyed spending his weekends playing backyard football and baseball with his brother and nephews. Following retirement, Tim frequently visited Long Beach Island, which was his favorite place to relax, fish, and enjoy life. Tim also loved to watch his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a generous supporter of The Special Olympics and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29th, 2020 at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060.
The family would also like to thank the medical staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden for their care of Tim before his passing.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in Tim's honor to the Special Olympics NJ give.specialolympics.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 25, 2020