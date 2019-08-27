|
Frank Fatale of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was 93.
Frank was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a proud World War II Submarine Veteran.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Catherine.
He is survived by his loving children, Barbara Montalto (Sal), Peter (Diane), Matthew (Lee), and Francis (Debbie). Frank was a beloved grandfather and great- grandfather and a devoted brother to Margie Solomita of Brooklyn, N.Y.
A viewing for Frank will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 27, 2019